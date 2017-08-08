BBC Sport - Mark Beaumont: BBC Breakfast chats to cyclist halfway through his round-the-world trip

Cycling round the world in 80 days

BBC Breakfast catches up with endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont halfway through his attempt to cycle round the world in 80 days.

WATCH MORE: A compilation of Mark's first-half of his trip and Mark making an 80-second smoothie.

If you want to get into cycling, find out how to with the special Get Inspired guide.

