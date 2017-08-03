BBC Sport - Get inspired: play reveals the hidden history of women's football
Inspiring new play reveals the hidden history of women's football
Get Inspired
Emma Clark made her debut for the British Ladies football team in 1895, making history as the first black female footballer in Great Britain.
Emma's story, like many others, has been concealed in the hidden history of women's football.
Until now...
