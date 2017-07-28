BBC Sport - RideLondon 2017: Boxer Nicola Adams spins with Sheffield students

RideLondon - Adams spins with students

Boxer Nicola Adams joins a spinning session with students in Sheffield as part of her preparations for the RideLondon 46 on Sunday 30 July.

RideLondon 2017 takes place over three days from 28-30 July.

You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the RideLondon 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 10:00 BST.

