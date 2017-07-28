BBC Sport - RideLondon 2017: Boxer Nicola Adams spins with Sheffield students
RideLondon - Adams spins with students
- From the section Get Inspired
Boxer Nicola Adams joins a spinning session with students in Sheffield as part of her preparations for the RideLondon 46 on Sunday 30 July.
RideLondon 2017 takes place over three days from 28-30 July.
You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the RideLondon 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 10:00 BST.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired