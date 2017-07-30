BBC Sport - Rachel Brown-Finnis: Ex-England goalkeeper inspires Manchester girls

Brown-Finnis inspires Manchester girls

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis helps out with an FA and Youth Sport Trust scheme to keep girls playing football through their teenage years.

You can follow the progress of the England women team at Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

And if you want to get involved in playing football, find resources in your area with our inclusive Get Inspired guide and join in the FA Girls' Football Week until 6 August.

