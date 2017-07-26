BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Beth Shriever on what it takes to be a BMX racer
What does it take to be a BMX racer?
- From the section Get Inspired
Beth Shriever, an 18-year-old BMX racer from Braintree, is about to represent Great Britain in the World Championships in the US - her last event before moving up to the senior ranks.
But how did she first discover BMX racing and why is it so addictive? Beth explains all, and shows us some of her brilliant moves...
Inspired to give it a go yourself? Check out the Get Inspired guide here!
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired