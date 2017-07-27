Ride London 2017: Rachel's scrapbook

When Rachel woke up one morning with blurred vision, she was frightened to know what the future would hold.

A visit to A&E and several GP appointments followed, until finally, she was diagnosed with optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve) - also an indicator of multiple sclerosis.

Uncertain if her eyesight would improve, Rachel was determined to see her MS as an obstacle, and not a limitation.

Her friend Roz persuaded her to enter Ride London and will be acting as her guide over the course. Raising money for the MS Society is a huge motivator for Rachel to cross the finish line with her friend.

