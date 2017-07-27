Ride London 2017: Stephen's scrapbook

When his wife, Sam, was in hospital to give birth to their son, Stephen was in the same hospital waiting for their daughter who was having a spinal tap procedure.

Stephen was struck by the stark contrast between the resilient unwell children and the parents.

Nineteen years on, his daughter Abigail is studying dance and drama at university, with her illness firmly behind her.

Stephen and his family relied on charities like Bloodwise, to provide support during the difficult period in their lives, and for that reason, Stephen wants to give back to them.

The Ride London event takes place over three days from 28-30 July. You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the Ride London 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 09:00 BST on Sunday.

And if you're inspired to try cycling yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.