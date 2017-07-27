Ride London 2017: Sarah's scrapbook

Sarah was invited to take part in a breast cancer screening trial for women aged between 47 and 50.

During her mammogram, a tumour was found.

Throughout her treatment, Sarah found the endorphins released during exercise made her feel so much more positive, which was extremely important when dealing with an illness that not only affects you physically, but also mentally.

Now, firmly back on the road to recovery, Sarah and her husband are cycling 50 miles a day in preparation for Ride London, where they will be raising money for Breast Cancer Care.

