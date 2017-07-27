Ride London 2017: Kevin's scrapbook

Kevin was diagnosed with chronic lymphatic leukaemia, just years after his wife, Karen, had suffered from a different form of the disease.

Luckily for Kevin, the leukaemia has remained dormant so far and Karen made a full recovery after a stem cell donation.

Since Kevin's diagnosis, he has discovered a passion for cycling and lost more than three stone.

Ride London is an opportunity for him to say thank you to Bloodwise - the charity that helped both him and his wife throughout their scary and difficult time.

The Ride London event takes place over three days from 28-30 July. You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the Ride London 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 09:00 BST on Sunday.

