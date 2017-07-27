RideLondon 2017: inspiring cycling stories - 100 miles in 100 words

The moment you take that first step towards achieving a huge personal goal, thoughts whirl through your mind.

Committing to participate in a mammoth sporting event is one of those moments.

Will I be able to motivate myself to train? Can I cross the finish line in one piece? Do I realise exactly how far 100 miles is...because it sounds very, very far!

With a huge physical challenge ahead of them, we presented eight willing participants with a challenge of a different nature: to tell us in exactly 100 words why they have chosen to take part in RideLondon's 100-mile sportive.

It's not easy to tell an inspirational story in just 100 words - let's find out how they got on...

Esme

Charity: British Heart Foundation

Basky

Charity: Breast Cancer Care

Spencer

Charity: Kidney Research UK

Kevin

Charity: Bloodwise

Rachel

Charity: MS Society

Sarah

Charity: Breast Cancer Care

Amy

Charity: Anthony Nolan

Stephen

Charity: Bloodwise

The RideLondon event takes place over three days from 28-30 July. You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the RideLondon 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 09:00 BST on Sunday.

And if you're inspired to try cycling yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.