BBC Sport - The perfect slower ball - five tips from Australia's Sarah Aley
Five steps to the perfect slower ball
- From the section Get Inspired
Australia international Sarah Aley talks us through the technique of one of the key weapons in the one-day bowler's armoury - the slower ball.
Australia face India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Thursday, and you can follow the action with live ball-by-ball coverage on BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary and in-play highlights on the BBC Sport website.
Inspired by Sarah? Find out how to get into cricket in your area with our Get Inspired guide.
