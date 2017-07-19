BBC Sport - Women's Euros 2017: Scotland striker Jane Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Scotland centre-forward Jane Ross took a girls' training session at Port Glasgow before heading to the Women's Euros with the national team.

The event was organised by the Morton Community Trust and is part of a scheme for players in the national team to visit 28 football centres across the six Scottish Football Association regions and encourage more girls to play the game.

You can find out about sessions near you, here.

And if you want to learn more about getting into football across the UK, check out our Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Video

Time to #Represent in athletics

Video

Five reasons to take part in motorsport

Video

Ultra-cyclist's story - and smoothie - in 80 seconds

Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova

Video

McCarthy: How football saved my life

  • From the section News
Video

Women golfers who played on broken glass

  • From the section Golf
Video

Blind man's fitness journey

  • From the section News
Video

Serve, return, catch - kids' tennis skills

Video

Tartan Touch - a new rugby initiative

Video

Take on mountains and valleys in tennis

Video

What to expect when you try climbing

Video

Are girls turning backs on exercise?

Video

Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson

Video

Longboarding women - it's not about boys

  • From the section News
Video

'Visually-impaired bowls changed my life'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Half a tonne in weight lost in 12 weeks

  • From the section News
Video

An All Stars high-five from Broady!

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired