BBC Sport - Women's Euros 2017: Scotland striker Jane Ross inspires Glasgow girls
Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls
Get Inspired
Scotland centre-forward Jane Ross took a girls' training session at Port Glasgow before heading to the Women's Euros with the national team.
The event was organised by the Morton Community Trust and is part of a scheme for players in the national team to visit 28 football centres across the six Scottish Football Association regions and encourage more girls to play the game.
