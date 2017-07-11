London 2017: England Athletics and Mind's '17MinutesForMe' campaign

Matt Johnson, TV presenter and Mind ambassador, who is helping front the 17MinutesForMe campaign

Governing body England Athletics and mental health charity Mind have combined to create an exercise campaign around the London 2017 Para and World Athletics with celebrity support.

Entitled '17MinutesForMe', the initiative aims to get people across the UK engaging in 17 minutes of exercise, three times a week, to aid both physical and mental wellbeing.

It's all about looking after your body and your mind Matt Johnson 17MinutesForMe supporter

TV presenters Matt Johnson and Anna Williamson, plus DJ Nick Bright and Olympian Donna Fraser offer mentoring via email and social media.

More than 5,000 people have already signed up to the campaign, which runs until 25 August.

Johnson - a Mind ambassador who has spoken publicly about his own battle with depression - said: "It brings together mental and physical wellbeing, two things that have a big personal meaning for me.

"The challenges we face in our lives are all different - and so are our minds and our bodies. But what we do know is that being active, in a way that works for you, can help reduce the risk of depression by up to 30%.

"It's all about looking after your body and your mind."

17minutesforme allows participants of all ages and abilities to set their own goals and pace

Each week, a 17MinutesForMe "team leader" will take the lead to motivate and encourage participants to keep going throughout the challenge, through emails and social media content.

Sign up here and then share your experiences and achievements with the hashtag #17MinutesForMe.

The campaign is part of Team Personal Best, the participation initiative that seeks to take advantage of the fact Britain is hosting this summer's biggest global sporting event to get people more active and engaged with the sport of athletics.

To find out more about opportunities near you to get into athletics, check out our Get Inspired guide.