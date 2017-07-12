BBC Sport - Alex Danson: Olympic gold medallist's hockey academy targets 10,000 children

Hockey Olympian targets 10,000 children

Olympic hockey champion Alex Danson has launched a hockey academy, with a target to engage 10,000 more children in the sport over the next three years.

The initiative will take hockey activities into 500 primary schools across the UK, while 100 hockey camps will be run in Everyone Active fitness centres in England over the three-year period.

Any schools or parents wishing to register their interest can email sarahbeattie@everyoneactive.com and don't forget to check out our inclusive Get Inspired guide to hockey.

