BBC Sport - Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont's story - and a smoothie - in 80 seconds

Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont, who has just broken the round-the-world cycling record - 18,000 miles in 79 days - told us about his inspiration and nutrition before setting off, all while making a smoothie!

To find out more about getting into cycling, check out our inclusive Get Inspired guide.

