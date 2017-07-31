BBC Sport - Gwynjim - community-led gymnastics in Wales

Gwynjim - community-led gymnastics in Wales

How parents in Bethesda, north Wales set up their own gymnastics club, Gwynjim, including adaptations for the visually impaired.

Find out more with our activity guide on how to get into gymnastics.

