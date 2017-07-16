BBC Sport - Get Inspired: UV football in Bolton helps girls tackle body confidence
UV football sparks interest in teenage girls
- From the section Get Inspired
Teenage girls are not spending as much time playing sport as their male counterparts.
This could be because of a number of reasons, but research suggests lack of body confidence is a big player.
Bolton Wanderers saw this as a challenge, and a chance to test out new, innovative ways of adapting the football environment to make girls feel more comfortable.
The results, as you will see, are dazzling...
