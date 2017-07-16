BBC Sport - Get Inspired: UV football in Bolton helps girls tackle body confidence

UV football sparks interest in teenage girls

Teenage girls are not spending as much time playing sport as their male counterparts.

This could be because of a number of reasons, but research suggests lack of body confidence is a big player.

Bolton Wanderers saw this as a challenge, and a chance to test out new, innovative ways of adapting the football environment to make girls feel more comfortable.

The results, as you will see, are dazzling...

Inspired to have a go at football? Find out how to get started using our Get Inspired guide.

