BBC Sport - International Handstand Day 2017: highlights of a global celebration
International Handstand Day highlights
- From the section Get Inspired
The world turned upside down on Saturday, 24 June for International Handstand Day 2017 - here are just some of the highlights of handstands shared from around the world.
See how Handstand Day took weird and wonderful shape on our live text commentary.
More #HandstandDay videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired