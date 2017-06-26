BBC Sport - International Handstand Day 2017: highlights of a global celebration

International Handstand Day highlights

The world turned upside down on Saturday, 24 June for International Handstand Day 2017 - here are just some of the highlights of handstands shared from around the world.

See how Handstand Day took weird and wonderful shape on our live text commentary.

More #HandstandDay videos

Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson

Nine different ways to handstand

#HandstandDay taken to the max

100-year-old who handstands under water

Hacker T Dog joins in #HandstandDay

Eetu Lahti remembers it's HandstandDay

