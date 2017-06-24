Asma Elbadawi is a basketball player, coach and poet, who is empowering females through sport and the arts.

She is a member of the Bradford Cobras basketball club, a grassroots team who lent their voices to a worldwide campaign urging the International Basketball Federation to lift the ban on religious headgear in elite sports.

As part of Women’s Sport Week, she reads out her poem about being a female Muslim basketball player.

Find out how to get into basketball, read our Get Inspired guide.