BBC Sport - Women's Sport Week: Asma Elbadawi's take on being a female Muslim basketball player
'Sport lives in all of us' - Women's Sport Week poem
Asma Elbadawi is a basketball player, coach and poet, who is empowering females through sport and the arts.
She is a member of the Bradford Cobras basketball club, a grassroots team who lent their voices to a worldwide campaign urging the International Basketball Federation to lift the ban on religious headgear in elite sports.
As part of Women’s Sport Week, she reads out her poem about being a female Muslim basketball player.
