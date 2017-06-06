BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Stuart Broad delivers All Stars Cricket kit to two young cricketers
An All Stars high-five from Broady!
- From the section Get Inspired
How would you react if a sporting superhero turned up on your doorstep?
Well two budding cricketers, Hannah and Adi, had no doubt what to do when England's Stuart Broad called in after school...challenge him to a game!
It wasn't just an opportunity to show the bowler their cricketing skills however, as Broad had a job to do - deliver sparkling new, personalised, cricket kits to the children ahead of their debut in the All Stars Cricket course - the ECB's brand new youth scheme.
Find out how you can get into cricket with our guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired