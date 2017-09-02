Exercise in pregnancy: Women discuss their experiences

Pregnancy can affect many areas of a woman's life. You might battle with morning sickness, have strange food cravings and have to adjust to life during maternity leave. But what about exercise?

Should you maintain your exercise routine right up until you give birth? Or if you're worried about harming the baby, should you stop it altogether?

With sports stars such as Serena Williams and Laura Kenny having recently had babies, we're hearing more and more about high-profile athletes taking part in major events and tournaments whilst pregnant, or, just weeks after giving birth.

So this got us thinking: we know what the sporting elite, the personal trainers and coaching staff think, but what about you?

We've spoken to a group of new mums and mums-to-be, to find out about your experiences of exercising while pregnant...

What advice were you given about exercising when pregnant?

Caitlin, 26

Caitlin: Before I got pregnant I trained four or five times a week in acrobatics and trampolining. I was told to stop doing these activities but I could continue to do light exercises and lots of walking as long as I felt well enough and nothing too strenuous.

Marsha, 22

Marsha: During my early stages of pregnancy I was advised by my midwife to not exercise because I felt very nauseous and couldn't eat properly.

Did you do any exercise during pregnancy, and if so what form and how often?

Mamta, 36

Mamta: Occasionally I would practise pregnancy yoga when I had the time and energy. But I was so busy running to work and back and looking after my two other kids, I felt I was getting my fair share of exercise just being a mum!

Melissa, 26

Melissa: I have a fairly active job, working on horse studs, and at times it can be quite dangerous. I did yearling prep [preparing the horse before it is sold] and foaling down [assisting a horse when it gives birth] while pregnant, both of which are physically demanding. I worked full-time until around eight months then just part-time until a week before I gave birth.

Julia, 31

Julia: With my first pregnancy I trained with my rugby team, but only took part in non-contact drills. At five months, my coach found the situation uncomfortable and wanted me to stop training. With my following pregnancies I probably wasn't as active but continued to walk a lot and ride my bike. I actually rode my bike - with my then three-year-old daughter in a bike seat - on the day I went into labour with my son!

What advice would you give someone who is currently pregnant and worried about exercising?

Dani, 32

Dani: I think it's really important to exercise during pregnancy and I'm sure it made my pregnancy symptoms more tolerable and made me feel more like myself as my body started to change. I think it's also really important to keep active at the end to assist the baby getting into the correct position for birth and to prepare your body for the marathon of endurance that natural labour requires.

Lisa-Marie, 28

Lisa-Marie: Finding a good personal trainer with experience of coaching pregnant women is really useful as they are able to design more personalised support, particularly if you are not sure what you should be doing or have concerns about safety. Some trainers will also design programmes that you can carry out yourself.

Manisha, 27

Manisha: I did no exercise whilst pregnant, but I would say that your body knows what's right for you. If you can exercise and want to then go for it. But if you feel you can't then that's OK, too.

Sam, 29

Sam: Yoga is supposed to really help towards a healthy pregnancy and more comfortable labour. Also, it is hard to avoid the dreaded weight gain during pregnancy, but you can really help keep that to a minimum by exercising too!

*Always seek medical advice from a professional if you're thinking of exercising during pregnancy.