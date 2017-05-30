Park runner Dawn Nisbet took part in her first 10k race at the Great Manchester Run on Sunday and it was an emotional experience.

Dawn only took up running recently after being inactive for "about 17 years", but after a picture of her finishing last in 5k park run went viral, the mother-of-two has become an inspiration to other fun runners and has pledged to run 1000km this year. You can read more on her blog here.

