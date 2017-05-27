Individual screamers and brilliant teamwork all feature in the best goals from the 2017 FA People's Cup finals.

WATCH MORE: Action from the finals of all 16 categories at the People's Cup

To catch all the action and follow the stories of the people who took part in this year's People's Cup, watch the highlights programme on BBC One at 14:05 BST on Saturday, 27 May, as part of the build-up to the FA Cup final.