It is Global Running Day and whether you want to get fit, raise money for a good cause, or make new friends, joining a running club is a great way to do all three!

When the Knaresborough Striders started training for their first 5km run just two months ago, they were determined to make it past the finish line smiling.

And that they did!

We caught up with some of the ladies just moments after completing the race to find out why they decided to take part and how they feel about accomplishing this milestone.

