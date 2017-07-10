BBC Sport - Get Inspired: A fast-paced game to help sharpen movement for tennis
Take on mountains and valleys in tennis
- From the section Get Inspired
Join LTA coach Jonny Thomson as he helps children quicken their pace with a game of mountains and valleys.
The skill sessions are part of the Tennis for Kids campaign, which recently hit its target of 20,000 free lessons and has extended the opportunities to 4,000 more children.
The initiative is aimed to inspire children aged from five to eight to pick up a racquet for the first time.
Find out more about how you sign up to the Tennis for Kids campaign here.
