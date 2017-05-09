BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Improve your tennis with drills used by Andy Murray
Learn Andy Murray's quick reaction drills
- From the section Get Inspired
Learn the quick-reaction tennis drills that keeps Andy Murray at the top of his game.
The skill sessions are part of the Tennis for Kids campaign which recently hit its target of 20,000 free lessons and has extended the opportunities to 4,000 more children.
The initiative is aimed to inspire children aged from five to eight to pick up a racquet for the first time.
Find out more about how you sign up to the Tennis for Kids campaign here.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired