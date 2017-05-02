BBC Sport - FA People's Cup highlights - Plymouth Norton win Adult Female category
Plymouth Norton win Female Adult category
Get Inspired
Watch highlights of the Adult Female category at the FA People's Cup where Plymouth Norton beat Stockton Ancients 3-2.
Catch up on all the FA People's Cup action from the finals in Birmingham.
You can register you interest to play in the 2018 FA People's Cup here.
