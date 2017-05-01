BBC Sport - FA People's Cup Highlights - Adult Male
FA People's Cup Highlights - Adult Male
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch match highlights of the Adult Male final in Birmingham as Woolpack United beat KO5 2-1 to win the trophy.
Catch up on all the FA People's Cup action from the finals in Birmingham.
