BBC Sport - FA Peoples Cup Highlights - Disability Premiership
FA Peoples Cup Highlights - Disability Premiership
- From the section Get Inspired
Exeter City are the winners of the Disability Premiership category after a great battle against Tynside Ability DFC. The 4-1 win gets them to Wembley!
Catch up on all the FA People's Cup action from the finals in Birmingham.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired