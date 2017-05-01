BBC Sport - FA People's Cup highlights: Hackney Jurassics victorious in Female Veteran category
Hackney Jurassics victorious in Female Vets category
Armley LC Female Vets put up a good fight, but the ladies from Hackney won 2-0 in the final of the Female Veteran category.
Catch up on all the FA People's Cup action from the finals in Birmingham.
