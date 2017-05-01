BBC Sport - FA People's Cup highlights: Portland become the winners of the category after penalties

Male Disability League Highlights

A narrow win from Portland after a 3-3 draw with Mill Hill took them to penalties. Watch the highlights.

Catch up with all the FA People's Cup action from Birmingham & watch live coverage.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Male Disability League Highlights

Video

FA People's Cup finals - Day Two best goals

Video

Plymouth Norton win Female Adult category

Video

FA People's Cup Highlights - Adult Male

Video

Hackney Jurassics victorious in Female Vets category

Video

FA Peoples Cup Highlights - Disability Premiership

Video

Fabulous footwork sets up FA People's Cup goal

Video

Male Disability League Highlights

Video

Warriors are winners of the Disability Championship category

Video

FA People's Cup Highlights - U16 boys

Video

Sprowston Girls are the undisputed U16 champions

Video

FA People's Cup finals - Day One best goals

Video

Wokingham walk to FA People's Cup glory

Video

Wockey win 2017 Female HE Peoples Cup

Video

FA People's Cup highlights - U14s girls

Video

Highlights from female disability final

Video

Filthy Fellas' Abdi spots his huge poster

Video

Liberties Vets win Male Veterans FA People's Cup

Video

Youth disability final highlights

Video

Sproatley win U14 boys final on penalties

Video

Under-14 skins England internationals

Video

FA People's Cup goals analysed by Kilbane

Video

'Ref hasn't a clue what they're saying'

Video

FA People's Cup - top 10 magic moments

Video

FA People's Cup: Sunday's semi-finals best goals

Video

Great Yarmouth Town's heading challenge

Video

FA People's Cup: Channelling Ronaldo

Video

FA People's Cup: Saturday's semi-finals best goals

Video

People's Cup goals analysed by the pros

Video

FA People's Cup: Top 10 magic moments

Video

How on earth did he score from there?

Video

A player's view of the FA People's Cup

Video

'Champions' Boys from Nancy 'sack' manager

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired