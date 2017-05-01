BBC Sport - FA People's Cup Highlights: Sprowston Girls are the undisputed U16 girls champions
Sprowston Girls are the undisputed U16 champions
Watch match highlights of Under-16 girls final in Birmingham as Sprowston Girls beat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 to win the trophy.
