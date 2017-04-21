BBC Sport - London Marathon 2017: Jo Pavey's top tips

Jo Pavey's London Marathon tips

Watch Jo Pavey's top tips to running the London Marathon, including ways to reduce stress, planning your training runs and what to eat before the big race.

WATCH MORE: From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

Follow live coverage of the 2017 London Marathon across the BBC

