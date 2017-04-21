BBC Sport - London Marathon 2017: Jo Pavey's top tips
Jo Pavey's London Marathon tips
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch Jo Pavey's top tips to running the London Marathon, including ways to reduce stress, planning your training runs and what to eat before the big race.
