BBC Sport - Get Inspired: #IRunFor campaign links summer of athletics on BBC

Celebrate an amazing summer of athletics on BBC Sport with the #IRunFor campaign!

From mass-participation events like the Great Manchester Run to the elite competition of the London 2017 World Athletics and Para Athletics Championships, the BBC will focus on the people taking part.

Whether it could be to win, for a personal best, for donations or awareness of a cause, the #IRunFor campaign will focus on their stories and reasons they run.

