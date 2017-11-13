BBC Sport - Anti-Bullying Week - Fran's inspiring story from London Marathon 2017
Beating the bullies - Fran's long road to the start line
Fran Balon is registered severely sight impaired but did that didn't stop her from running the London Marathon, for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
