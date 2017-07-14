BBC Sport - Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner's five reasons to take part in motorsport
Five reasons to take part in motorsport
- From the section Get Inspired
Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner tells BBC Get Inspired his five reasons to take part in motorsport.
If you want to find out about how to get into motorsport, read the Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired