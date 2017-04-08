BBC Sport - British American Football: What it's like to be a player
A player's view of British American Football
- From the section Get Inspired
With the British American Football season getting underway on Sunday, 9 April, Lawrence Grugeon shows what it is like to be a running back and what his role entails.
If you want to find out how to get into American Football, take a look at the Get Inspired guide. and follow the British American Football league here.
