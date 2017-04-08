BBC Sport - British American Football: What it's like to be a player

A player's view of British American Football

With the British American Football season getting underway on Sunday, 9 April, Lawrence Grugeon shows what it is like to be a running back and what his role entails.

If you want to find out how to get into American Football, take a look at the Get Inspired guide. and follow the British American Football league here.

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired