BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Semi-final goals analysed by Football Focus' Kevin Kilbane

FA People's Cup goals analysed by Kilbane

Ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane joins Football Focus presenter Dan Walker to analyse some of the goals from the FA People's Cup semi-finals.

Watch our semi-final highlights programme on the iPlayer from 06:00 BST on Saturday, 1 April, on the Red Button from 13:50 BST and repeated throughout the weekend.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

FA People's Cup goals analysed by Kilbane

Video

Under-14 skins England internationals

Video

'Ref hasn't a clue what they're saying'

Video

FA People's Cup - top 10 magic moments

Video

FA People's Cup: Sunday's semi-finals best goals

Video

Great Yarmouth Town's heading challenge

Video

FA People's Cup: Channelling Ronaldo

Video

FA People's Cup: Saturday's semi-finals best goals

Video

People's Cup goals analysed by the pros

Video

FA People's Cup: Top 10 magic moments

Video

How on earth did he score from there?

Video

FA People's Cup: Sunday's best goals

Video

A player's view of the FA People's Cup

Video

Cheeky backheel finish in People's Cup

Video

'Champions' Boys from Nancy 'sack' manager

Video

How Jan rekindled her football dreams

Video

What it means to play in the People's Cup

Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired