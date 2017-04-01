BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Semi-final goals analysed by Football Focus' Kevin Kilbane
FA People's Cup goals analysed by Kilbane
Ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane joins Football Focus presenter Dan Walker to analyse some of the goals from the FA People's Cup semi-finals.
Watch our semi-final highlights programme on the iPlayer from 06:00 BST on Saturday, 1 April, on the Red Button from 13:50 BST and repeated throughout the weekend.
