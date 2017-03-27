BBC Sport - If you missed Sunday's action, enjoy the best goals as we move a step closer to Wembley

FA People's Cup: Semi-Final Sunday best goals

If you missed Sunday's action, enjoy the best goals as we move a step closer to Wembley.

Teams from the adult male, U16 disability and male disability categories battled it out for a place in the final in Birmingham.

