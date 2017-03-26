BBC Sport - FA People's Cup semi-finals, Day One: Goals of the day!
Goals of the day!
- From the section Get Inspired
If you missed yesterday's action, enjoy these cracking solo strikes and team efforts from our compilation of some of the best goals of the day.
Catch up on the action from the FA People's Cup semi-finals as it happened.
