BBC Sport - FA People's Cup semi-finals, Day One: Goals of the day!

Goals of the day!

If you missed yesterday's action, enjoy these cracking solo strikes and team efforts from our compilation of some of the best goals of the day.

Catch up on the action from the FA People's Cup semi-finals as it happened.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Goals of the day!

Video

Channelling Ronaldo

Video

People's Cup goals analysed by the pros

Video

FA People's Cup: Top 10 magic moments

Video

How on earth did he score from there?

Video

FA People's Cup: Sunday's best goals

Video

A player's view of the FA People's Cup

Video

Cheeky backheel finish in People's Cup

Video

'Champions' Boys from Nancy 'sack' manager

Video

Day one of the FA People's Cup

Video

How Jan rekindled her football dreams

Video

What it means to play in the People's Cup

Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Video

'Screamers' & 'worldies': 2016 People's Cup best goals

Video

'I thought I'd never play football again'

Video

Football helps girls find different path

Audio

Meet the older women rocking the football world

  • From the section iPlayer

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired