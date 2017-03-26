BBC Sport - James DeGale and mum - from childhood to world champion
James DeGale and mum - from childhood to champion
- From the section Get Inspired
Darren Campbell visits IBF super-middleweight world champion James DeGale and his mum Diane to learn about James' childhood and early days in boxing.
You can hear more about James DeGale's story on Get Inspired with Darren Campbell.
If you want to find out more about boxing or get involved yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired