BBC Sport - James DeGale and mum - from childhood to world champion

Darren Campbell visits IBF super-middleweight world champion James DeGale and his mum Diane to learn about James' childhood and early days in boxing.

You can hear more about James DeGale's story on Get Inspired with Darren Campbell.

If you want to find out more about boxing or get involved yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.

