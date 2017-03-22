BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England manager backs Football Foundation participation schemes

Southgate backs Football Foundation schemes

England manager Gareth Southgate gives his backing to the Football Foundation's scheme to give more young people the opportunity to engage in the sport.

At an event with Burton Albion Community Trust, the England boss cites the difficulties councils face in maintaining good facilities and why investment is so important in offering children health and social benefits.

To find out more about getting involved in football, check out our Get Inspired guide.

