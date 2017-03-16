BBC Sport - BBC School Report: One woman's journey from eating disorder to ironman triathlon
BBC School Report: From eating disorder to ironman triathlon
- From the section Get Inspired
Suffering from mental illness and an eating disorder, Edwina Hartwell was - at her worst - five days from death.
Watch our BBC School Report on her journey to competing in ironman triathlon and how exercise and competition help to keep her illness under control.
To find out more about triathlon, check out our Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired