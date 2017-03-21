BBC Sport - Harry Fairchild: The table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

The table tennis coach with Down's syndrome

Harry Fairchild, who has Down's syndrome, coaches at Brighton Table Tennis Club.

Having won a bronze medal in last year's Trisome Games - for athletes with Down's - he is now determined to become a world champion.

Watch his inspiring story and discover how table tennis has transformed the lives of Harry and those closest to him.

Check out our Get Inspired guides if you want to get involved in table tennis or disability sports.

