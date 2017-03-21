BBC Sport - Harry Fairchild: The table tennis coach with Down's syndrome
The table tennis coach with Down's syndrome
- From the section Get Inspired
Harry Fairchild, who has Down's syndrome, coaches at Brighton Table Tennis Club.
Having won a bronze medal in last year's Trisome Games - for athletes with Down's - he is now determined to become a world champion.
Watch his inspiring story and discover how table tennis has transformed the lives of Harry and those closest to him.
Check out our Get Inspired guides if you want to get involved in table tennis or disability sports.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired