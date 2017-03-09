BBC Sport - RideLondon 46: Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams prepares for 46-mile cycle ride

Boxer Adams swaps gloves for bike

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams is set to take part in the the RideLondon 46 event, and is preparing alongside local children.

Find out how you can sign up for the RideLondon 46 and how you can get into cycling with the Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Boxer Adams swaps gloves for bike

Video

FA People's Cup: Top 10 magic moments

Video

This Girl Can...and you can too!

Video

Meet the 88-year-old parkour pensioner

Video

Man City's amputee football star

  • From the section News
Video

The 76-year-old rugby player who tackles trees

Video

From East London streets to ski career

Video

A player's view of the FA People's Cup

Video

FA People's Cup tips... from Southgate!

Video

How on earth did he score from there?

Video

Are ballet and rugby a perfect match?

Video

'Rugby is an amazing sport for women'

Video

'Bowling takes me around the world'

  • From the section News

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired