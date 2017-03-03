BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Dan Walker and Dean Saunders analyse goals from the first round
People's Cup goals analysed by the pros
- From the section Get Inspired
Football Focus presenter Dan Walker and pundit Dean Saunders analyse three goals from the first round of the FA People's Cup.
You can watch a highlights programme from the first round of the FA People's Cup on the iPlayer from Saturday morning, 4 March and on the red button from 14:10 GMT on Saturday and throughout the weekend.
