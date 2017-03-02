Starting Blocks: Free athletics resources for schools ahead of London 2017

GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson competed in the women's long jump at the 2016 Anniversary Games

The organisers of the London 2017 World Athletics and Para Athletics Championships have created a range of free resources for UK schools to help children get active and excited about this summer's biggest sporting event.

Called Starting Blocks, the programme employs a cross-curricular approach for children aged five-14 with activities for PE, maths and literacy, all linked to athletics disciplines.

The initiative also includes reduced ticket prices for schools for the Para Worlds, with 90,000 already taken up.

The World Para Athletics Championships take place at London Stadium from 14-23 July, with the World Athletics following from 4-13 August - the first time both have been held in the same city in the same year.

Road to London 2017: a route-map for schools

Initially rolled out to Greater London schools in February, the offer of discounted tickets is being opened up UK-wide on Friday, 3 March and all UK schools may apply until Friday, 24 March.

The PE resources focus on simple, fun activities that mimic the basic skills required for excellence in running, jumping and throwing, while the maths element draws on the measurement and timing elements of the sport, plus basic shapes and even a primary whole-school relay as a 'baton' of finished activities is passed from reception up to Year 6.

The literacy strand encourages creative writing - from imagining being a volunteer at the championship, to poems and journalistic reports about athletes' performances.

Additionally, London 2017 has teamed up with the BBC's Blue Peter programme to run a competition to design the official mascot for the Wold Championships.

"Starting Blocks demonstrates our commitment to inspire, motivate and engage young people not just in London but around the UK," said championship director Niels de Vos.

"We want London 2017 to act as an inspiration for young people and I believe both pupils and teachers will benefit from the exciting and topical resources offered."

