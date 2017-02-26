BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: What it is like to play in - from a player's perspective
A player's view of the FA People's Cup
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch what it's like to play in the FA People's Cup with our special player-cam footage from Shoreditch in east London.
Relive the action from Saturday's matches and follow Sunday's action here.
