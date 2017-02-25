BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Boys from Nancy mirror Claudio Ranieri and Leicester City with manager 'sacking'

'Champions' Boys from Nancy 'sack' manager

Win the title last year? Check.

Vote of no confidence this year? Check.

Coach sacked? Check.

Team-mates jumping ship? Check.

No we're not talking about Leicester and Claudio Ranieri.......

Following 6-0, 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 in the FA People's Cup defeats Boys from Nancy have 'sacked' their manager.

(You might recognise David from TV and stage. He's a star of TV and stage. Think Doctor Who, Silent Witness, W1A)

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

'Champions' Boys from Nancy 'sack' manager

Video

Day one of the FA People's Cup

Video

What it means to play in the People's Cup

Video

How Jan rekindled her football dreams

Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Video

'Screamers' & 'worldies': People's Cup best goals

Video

'I thought I'd never play football again'

Video

Football helps girls find different path

Audio

Meet the older women rocking the football world

  • From the section iPlayer

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired