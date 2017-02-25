Win the title last year? Check.

Vote of no confidence this year? Check.

Coach sacked? Check.

Team-mates jumping ship? Check.

No we're not talking about Leicester and Claudio Ranieri.......

Following 6-0, 6-0, 7-0, 8-0 in the FA People's Cup defeats Boys from Nancy have 'sacked' their manager.

(You might recognise David from TV and stage. He's a star of TV and stage. Think Doctor Who, Silent Witness, W1A)