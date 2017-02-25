BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2017: Best goals from Saturday's first-round action

FA People's Cup: Saturday's best goals

Get Inspired takes a look at some of the best goals from round one of the 2017 FA People's Cup on Saturday.

READ MORE:Relive Saturday's action from the FA People's Cup first-round

If you're competing in or watching any games in the FA People's Cup, share your videos and pictures using #PeoplesCup on social media. The best ones might even make it onto an FA People's Cup programme on BBC iPlayer!

